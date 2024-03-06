Ashley Tisdale Shares Update On Vanessa Hudgens Friendship, Reveals Where They Currently Stand

Ashley Tisdale is opening up about the current state of her relationship with longtime best friend Vanessa Hudgens!

The 38-year-old actress and her 35-year-old former co-star became close while working on the High School Musical movies and remained best friends for many years.

However, over recent years, it’s appeared as if they have drifted apart following Vanessa‘s 2020 breakup with Austin Butler, who Ashley remains very close with.

Fans have speculated about their friendship after Ashley was not a bridesmaid and was notably not in attendance at Vanessa‘s Mexico wedding to Cole Tucker.

During a March 5th appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Ashley was asked what was going on with their friendship and if they still hang out.

“I haven’t seen her in a long time. I think we’re just, obviously she’s working, I’m working. I have a daughter. So it’s like, you know, she has a full-time job,” Ashley responded to host Andy Cohen.

The last time we can recall that Ashley and Vanessa hung out, at least that was documented, was in May 2021 when Vanessa met Ashley‘s daughter Jupiter, two months after she was born.

In July 2023, Ashley called Austin Butler “Uncle Austin” while sharing a cute photo of him in the pool swimming with Jupiter.

Speaking of working a full-time job, Vanessa was recently spotted on the set of her upcoming movie, Bad Boys 4!