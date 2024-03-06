What Is Niall Matter's Best Hallmark Movie? Vote in Just Jared's Poll!

We want to hear from Hallmark Channel fans!

Niall Matter is one of Hallmark’s most talented and fan favorite stars, and we’re wondering…what is his absolute best film on the network to date?

Head inside to vote in the poll…Now, this poll is specific for films, so no TV shows are being included.

We’ll close this poll on March 20 at 3pm ET, and will announce the winner at that time. Happy voting! And voting is unlimited! So you can vote in this poll as many times as you wish and you can vote for just 1 movie, or every single one if you’d like!

Earlier this year, we ran this poll with Tyler Hynes‘ films and you can see the results here, plus, with Kevin McGarry‘s films as well.