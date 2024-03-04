What Is Kevin McGarry's Best Hallmark Movie? Just Jared Poll Results Revealed!

This poll is now closed!

And the winner is…

My Grown-Up Christmas List – WINNER!!!

Thank you so much for voting! The winner of this poll is Kevin‘s fan fave film My Grown-Up Christmas List! Coming in second place is The Wedding Veil Expectations. Kevin‘s fans really showed up and proved he’s one of Hallmark’s biggest stars right now.

Thanks so much for voting!

______

Original post:

Calling all Hallmark Channel fans! We want to hear from you.

Kevin McGarry is one of Hallmark’s biggest fan favorite stars, and we’re wondering…what is his absolute best film on the network to date?

Now, this poll is specific for films, so When Calls the Heart is not included in this poll.

Voting in this poll is unlimited, so you can vote as many times as you’d like. We’ll close this poll on March 4 at 3pm ET, and will announce the winner at that time. Happy voting!

As we said earlier, you can vote in this poll as many times as you wish and you can vote for just 1 movie, or every single one if you’d like!

