Mon, 04 March 2024 at 3:13 pm

Paul McCartney Reunites with Beatles Bandmate Ringo Starr at Stella McCartney Fashion Show

Paul McCartney Reunites with Beatles Bandmate Ringo Starr at Stella McCartney Fashion Show

The Beatles are together again!

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited at Paul‘s daughter Stella McCartney‘s fashion show on Monday (March 4) in Paris, France.

Paul, 81, and Ringo, 83, sat front row at the Paris Fashion Week show with their respective wives Nancy Shevell and Barbara Bach.

Other stars in attendance included Paris Jackson, Jameela Jamil, Naomie Harris, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, French actress Tina Kunakey, and influencer Tinx along with models Ashley Graham, Bar Refaeli, and Shanina Shaik.

Lila Moss, who is the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, walked in the fashion show.

It was recently announced that Empire of Light and Skyfall director Sam Mendes is working on four new movies based on each member of The Beatles! Find out more about the projects here.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of the stars at the fashion show…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Anna Wintour, Ashley Graham, Bar Refaeli, Barbara Bach, Jameela Jamil, Lila Moss, Nancy Shevell, Naomie Harris, Paris Jackson, Ringo Starr, Shanina Shaik, Stella McCartney, The Beatles, Tina Kunakey, Tinx