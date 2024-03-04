Top Stories
Mon, 04 March 2024 at 3:46 pm

Austin Stowell Lands 'NCIS: Origins' Role as Young Gibbs!

Catch-22‘s Austin Stowell has landed the lead role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs on CBS’ new drama NCIS: Origins. The role is the younger version of the role made famous by Mark Harmon on NCIS!

Mark will have a hand in the show as well, as he will act as narrator. He starred on the original NCIS for the first 19 seasons, eventually exiting in 2021.

Deadline reports that “NCIS: Origins begins in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and follows a young Gibbs. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.”

The series has been given a straight-to-series order for the 2024-2025 season.

Three NCIS characters will be featured in the new series.

You may recognize Austin from other projects including Three Women, Keep Breathing, and Bridge of Spies.
