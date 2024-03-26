Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson! (Report)

Congratulations are in order for Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse – it appears as if they are parents after welcoming their first child together!

The 32-year-old actress and singer and 37-year-old actor were photographed pushing a pink baby stroller while out in Los Angeles. Fans are wondering if the baby is a girl due to the pink stroller, but obviously, this is just speculation at this time.

Keep reading to find out more…

No further details are known at this time.

They were last seen out together on March 5 on a coffee run.

If you don’t know, Robert and Suki are engaged, and we found out this news at the end of 2023. She confirmed her pregnancy in November 2023.

Robert and Suki have not personally confirmed the news, and we’ve reached out to their reps for comment. You can see the photos at DailyMail.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the wonderful news of their new addition!