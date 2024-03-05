Top Stories
Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement &amp; More

Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement & More

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin &amp; Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie &amp; Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie & Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

Tue, 05 March 2024 at 3:17 pm

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kick Off Their Day with a Coffee Run

Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kick Off Their Day with a Coffee Run

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are all bundled up for their morning walk!

The 37-year-old The Batman actor and the 32-year-old Daisy Jones and the Six actress were spotted going for a coffee run together on Tuesday morning (March 5) in Los Angeles.

Rob and Suki are currently expecting their first child together and hey also recently got engaged.

It was recently announced that Suki will be performing at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival in April! Check out the full lineup here.

Did you know that Rob wasn’t the only actor up for the role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise? We have a list of all the other stars who competed to play the role, including some actors who got cast in other roles in Twilight.

Just Jared on Facebook
robert pattinson suki waterhouse coffee run 01
robert pattinson suki waterhouse coffee run 02
robert pattinson suki waterhouse coffee run 03
robert pattinson suki waterhouse coffee run 04
robert pattinson suki waterhouse coffee run 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse