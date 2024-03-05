Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Kick Off Their Day with a Coffee Run

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are all bundled up for their morning walk!

The 37-year-old The Batman actor and the 32-year-old Daisy Jones and the Six actress were spotted going for a coffee run together on Tuesday morning (March 5) in Los Angeles.

Rob and Suki are currently expecting their first child together and hey also recently got engaged.

It was recently announced that Suki will be performing at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival in April! Check out the full lineup here.

Did you know that Rob wasn’t the only actor up for the role of Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise? We have a list of all the other stars who competed to play the role, including some actors who got cast in other roles in Twilight.