Benny Blanco Reveals What He Cooks for Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez‘s boyfriend Benny Blanco is giving some insight into their time at home together.

The 35-year-old music producer made an appearance on TalkShopLive and was asked about the 31-year-old actress and entertainer’s fave foods.

Benny shared, “She’s a huge steak fan, so anything with steak in it. She always asks for steak and she always asks for these little perfect fried potatoes.”

“She loves soup. So she was shooting a show yesterday and I made a little soup and I brought it over to her,” he continued.

He then was asked if they’d ever cook on camera together. If you don’t know, Selena has a cooking series called Selena + Chef.

“Maybe someday,” he said about the idea. “We always cook together, it’s not like just for her show. She’s an incredible cook. We have so much fun. All we do is eat.”

The duo have been publicly dating since December 2023.

Since then they’ve shown their love for each other in public and on social media!