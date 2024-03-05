Top Stories
Tue, 05 March 2024 at 3:51 pm

Sydney Sweeney, Joey King, Emma Corrin, & More Stars Wear Chic Looks at Miu Miu's Paris Show

Sydney Sweeney, Joey King, Emma Corrin, & More Stars Wear Chic Looks at Miu Miu's Paris Show

Lots of stars stepped out for the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris!

Sydney Sweeney, Joey King, and Emma Corrin were among the celebs who sat front row at the show on Tuesday afternoon (March 5) in Paris, France.

More stars in attendance included Cailee Spaeny, Aja Naomi King, Bel Powley, Hailee Steinfeld, Lorde, Myha’la Herrold, and more.

Sydney made a fashion statement by wearing a pair of silver Miu Miu panties that are worth over $5,000.

This was Joey‘s second show of the week after she attended the Balenciaga fashion show on Sunday. On her day off from fashion week, she went to Disneyland Paris. She wrote on Instagram, “The only way to the twilight zone, is through Paris👻 thank you so much @disneylandparis for having us, Ratatouille the ride did something to my soul, Crush’s coaster is elite, and Autopia reminded me of me and my sisters arguing over who would drive when we were kids 🥰….we truly loved every second 🐀🐢.”

Head inside to see everyone who attended the fashion show…

Keep scrolling to see everyone who attended the show…

Sydney Sweeney at the Miu Miu show

Sydney Sweeney

Joey King at the Miu Miu show

Joey King

Cailee Spaeny and Aja Naomi King at the Miu Miu show

Cailee Spaeny and Aja Naomi King

Nina Dobrev at the Miu Miu show

Nina Dobrev

Lorde at the Miu Miu show

Lorde

Hailee Steinfeld at the Miu Miu show

Hailee Steinfeld

Maddie Ziegler at the Miu Miu show

Maddie Ziegler

Emma Corrin at the Miu Miu show

Emma Corrin

Bel Powley at the Miu Miu show

Bel Powley

Ava DuVernay at the Miu Miu show

Ava DuVernay

Tina Kunakey at the Miu Miu show

Tina Kunakey

Paloma Elsesser at the Miu Miu show

Paloma Elsesser

Ever Anderson at the Miu Miu show

Ever Anderson

Myha'la Herrold at the Miu Miu show

Myha'la Herrold

Cindy Bruna at the Miu Miu show

Cindy Bruna
Photos: Getty
