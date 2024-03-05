Sydney Sweeney, Joey King, Emma Corrin, & More Stars Wear Chic Looks at Miu Miu's Paris Show

Lots of stars stepped out for the Miu Miu fashion show in Paris!

Sydney Sweeney, Joey King, and Emma Corrin were among the celebs who sat front row at the show on Tuesday afternoon (March 5) in Paris, France.

More stars in attendance included Cailee Spaeny, Aja Naomi King, Bel Powley, Hailee Steinfeld, Lorde, Myha’la Herrold, and more.

Sydney made a fashion statement by wearing a pair of silver Miu Miu panties that are worth over $5,000.

This was Joey‘s second show of the week after she attended the Balenciaga fashion show on Sunday. On her day off from fashion week, she went to Disneyland Paris. She wrote on Instagram, “The only way to the twilight zone, is through Paris👻 thank you so much @disneylandparis for having us, Ratatouille the ride did something to my soul, Crush’s coaster is elite, and Autopia reminded me of me and my sisters arguing over who would drive when we were kids 🥰….we truly loved every second 🐀🐢.”

