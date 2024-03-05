Top Stories
Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement &amp; More

Rolling Stone's 'Queer Eye' Story: 'Abusive' Jonathan Van Ness 'Rage Issues,' Bobby Berk's Exit, Which Co-Star Campaigned For His Replacement & More

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin &amp; Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Gets Along with Chris Martin & Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie &amp; Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Refreshingly Honest Reason She'd Do a Superhero Movie & Her Answer Is Getting Attention!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

9 Most Shocking TV Show Exits of 2024, Including 1 Star Who's Being Replaced!

Tue, 05 March 2024 at 3:57 pm

25 Celebrities Who Have Famous Parents - And You Probably Didn't Realize Many of Them Are Related!

Continue Here »

25 Celebrities Who Have Famous Parents - And You Probably Didn't Realize Many of Them Are Related!

Lots of your favorite actors are part of acting dynasties in Hollywood and you probably had no idea that some of them are the children of famous stars!

There are plenty of celebs who have famous parents that you’re completely aware of, but there’s also plenty that are not as known. With everyone talking about “nepo babies” in recent years, the topic has never been more relevant.

Did you know that Chris Pine‘s dad is an actor with lots of credits? How about Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay, who is the daughter of a Hollywood legend? The Boys actor Jack Quaid is the son of two very famous stars.

Browse through the slideshow to see which celebs have famous parents…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexander Skarsgard, Allison Williams, Billie Lourd, Chris Pine, Dakota Johnson, EG, Eve Hewson, Extended, Gwyneth Paltrow, isabella rossellini, Jack Quaid, Jessica Capshaw, John David Washington, Kate Burton, Kathryn Gallagher, Louisa Jacobson, Margaret Qualley, Mariska Hargitay, Maya Hawke, Natasha Richardson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Parenting, Rashida Jones, Riley Keough, Sam Robards, Sarah Sutherland, Slideshow, Sosie Bacon, Zoey Deutch