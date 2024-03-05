Top Stories
Tue, 05 March 2024 at 4:33 pm

Meadow Walker Gets Close with Model Kit Butler in Paris After Recently Filing for Divorce

Meadow Walker Gets Close with Model Kit Butler in Paris After Recently Filing for Divorce

Meadow Walker was spotted getting close with a new guy amid her divorce proceedings.

The 25-year-old model, who is the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, was seen looking cozy with model Kit Butler while leaving a dinner outing on Tuesday night (March 5) in Paris, France.

At the end of December 2023, Meadow and her estranged husband Louis Thornton Allan announced that they are getting divorced and then she filed the papers just a couple weeks ago.

The couple announced their engagement in summer 2021 and then tied the knot in October 2021.

Meadow recently paid tribute to her dad, 10 years after he tragically passed away in a car accident.

Browse through the gallery for 40+ photos of Meadow Walker and Kit Butler getting close during Paris Fashion Week…

Photos: Backgrid
