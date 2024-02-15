Meadow Walker Files for Divorce 2 Months After Announcing Split From Husband Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Rain Walker is officially filing for divorce.

The 25-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker, has officially filed for divorce from her husband Louis Thornton-Allan, The Blast confirms.

According to legal documents obtained by the outlet, Meadow filed for dissolution of marriage just two months after the former couple announced their separation on social media. (Click here to read their statement.)

Keep reading to find out more…

The couple got married three years ago in an intimate ceremony where Vin Diesel, her father’s close friend, walked her down the aisle.

The separation also comes nearly four years after she revealed she had an abortion at the start of the pandemic.

Find out which celebrity couples also just split in 2024.