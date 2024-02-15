Kelly Osbourne Praises 'Amazing' Ozempic, Says Critics Are Jealous 'They Can't Afford It'

Kelly Osbourne is raving about Ozempic.

In a new interview, the 39-year-old TV personality sang her praises for the type 2 diabetes medication that many use for weight loss, even though her mother Sharon Osbourne warned of the harsh side effects she experienced while taking it.

Keep reading to find out more…“I think it’s amazing,” Kelly told E! News. “There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that’s isn’t as boring as working out?”

Kelly then also responded to all of the backlash surrounding Ozempic, claiming that the critics are just jealous.

“People hate on it because they want to do it,” Kelly said. “And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can’t afford it.”

Unfortunately, right now it’s something that is very expensive but it eventually won’t be because it actually works,” she added.

Sharon has been very open about her own Ozempic use, but did admit that she’s “too skinny now” and shared the side effects she’s faced while taking the drug.

Kelly also recently addressed her infamous quote about kicking Latinos out of America.