Meryl Streep Inks Deal to Return for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Meryl Streep isn’t done with Only Murders in the Building.

After joining the cast of the hit Hulu series alongside Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short for the show’s third season, it was confirmed that she’d be back in action as Loretta Durkin when Only Murders in the Building returns for a fourth season.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Meryl reached an agreement regarding casting.

It appears that she’ll be a recurring star as her character ended the third season with a move to Los Angeles.

“Meryl is returning for next season because she had a tremendous time,” 20th Television president Karey Burke confirmed during an interview on THR’s podcast.

The actress joins three other actors who were already confirmed to return.

