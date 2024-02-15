Tom Sandoval & New Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson Enjoy Romantic Date Night on Valentine's Day

Tom Sandoval is celebrating Valentine’s Day with his new girlfriend.

The 41-year-old Vanderpump Rules star and Victoria Lee Robinson posed for photos as they arrived at Catch restaurant for a romantic dinner date on Wednesday night (February 14) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their night out, Sandoval sported a black suit over a sheer shirt while the the 31-year-old model wore a black leather jacket over a white dress.

Keep reading to find out more…If you didn’t know, Sandoval first went public with his relationship with Victoria earlier this month when it was also revealed that they have been dating for over a month now.

Back in 2016, Victoria was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Rachel Leviss addressed the possibility of being friends with Sandoval following Scandoval and their breakup.

