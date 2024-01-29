Martin Short Reacts to Meryl Streep Dating Rumors

Martin Short is addressing all of the rumors about him and Meryl Streep.

Earlier this month, fans first started to speculate that the 73-year-old actor and the 74-year-old Oscar-winning actress might be dating after they were seen looking rather cozy together at the 2024 Golden Globes.

During a recent appearance on on Bill Maher‘s Club Random podcast Martin responded to the dating rumors after the host jokingly called him and Meryl a “power couple.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“We’re not a couple,” Martin said. “We are just very close friends.”

“Well, you should because there’s nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple,” Bill then joked. “It worked for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, it worked for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.”

If you didn’t know, Martin and Meryl recently shared the screen together on Only Murders in the Building when Meryl joined the cast for season three.

In October of 2023, it was revealed that Meryl and her husband Don Gummer have been separated for 6 years. They have four children.

Find out which Oscar-nominated movie Meryl recently credited for saving the film industry.