Meadow Walker Pays Tribute to Dad Paul Walker 10 Years After His Death

Meadow Walker is remembering her father, the late Paul Walker, a decade after his tragic death.

The Fast & Furious star died in a car accident on November 30, 2013. He was 40.

Meadow, Paul‘s only child, shared a touching tribute to her father on social media.

She took to Instagram on Thursday (November 30) to recognize the 10-year anniversary of Paul‘s passing.

Meadow, who was 15 when her father died, posted an old video of the two laughing and embracing one another.

She captioned the clip, “10 years without you… I love you forever.”

Back in September, Meadow commemorated what would have been Paul‘s 50th birthday.

If you didn’t see, Paul Walker‘s brother Cody recently shared what he would say to the late actor 10 years after his death.

