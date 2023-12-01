Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Shop for Flowers in L.A.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Scwarzenegger are doing some floral shopping!

The married couple was spotted on Friday (December 1) looking at some holiday-themed flowers and berries at a local shop in Los Angeles.

Katherine, 33, wore a long beige coat and sunglasses for their outing, while Chris, 44, sported an all-navy shirt and jeans ensemble.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, picked out a bunch and took it to their car.

