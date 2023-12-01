Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2023 at 8:16 pm

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Shop for Flowers in L.A.

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Shop for Flowers in L.A.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Scwarzenegger are doing some floral shopping!

The married couple was spotted on Friday (December 1) looking at some holiday-themed flowers and berries at a local shop in Los Angeles.

Katherine, 33, wore a long beige coat and sunglasses for their outing, while Chris, 44, sported an all-navy shirt and jeans ensemble.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, picked out a bunch and took it to their car.

Last month, Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and other family members attended Cleobella‘s holiday party, and we have all the photos!

If you haven’t seen, we ranked the richest stars named Chris, according to their net worth!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger checking out flowers in Los Angeles…
