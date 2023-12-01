Disney CEO Explains Why He Believes 'The Marvels' Flopped at the Box Office

Disney CEO Bob Iger is sharing his thoughts on the box-office performance of The Marvels.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movie failed to attract the masses, as it scored the lowest opening weekend of any of the franchise’s titles, earning just $47 million domestically. The Marvels then recorded the MCU’s largest second-weekend drop, falling 78% from the previous week.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels serves as the sequel to 2019′s Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson as the titular hero. Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris joined the cast of The Marvels as co-leads, playing Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Captain Monica Rambeau, respectively

In response to the film’s historically poor performance, Bob identified what he believes to be the cause.

″The Marvels was shot during Covid,” he said, per Variety. “There wasn’t as much supervision on the set, so to speak, where we have executives [that are] really looking over what’s being done day after day after day.”

Bob‘s comments come after Iman shared a much more positive reaction to the movie’s low box-office numbers.

“[The box office] has nothing to do with me,” she said. “I’m happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It’s genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that’s all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it take place in space, it’s not that deep and it’s about teamwork and sisterhood. It’s a fun movie, and I’m just so happy that I can share it with people.”

