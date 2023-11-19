Iman Vellani Responds to 'The Marvels' Low Box Office Performance

Iman Vellani is sharing how she feels about how The Marvels has performed at the box office over its first week in theaters.

The 21-year-old actress plays Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest movie, which also stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau.

Despite its exciting team-up aspect and having a highly-successful predecessor (2019′s Captain Marvel), The Marvels has struggled to make a mark at the box office, generating just $47 million in its opening weekend – a new low for the MCU.

Nonetheless, the film’s less-than-impressive numbers have not phased Iman.

“I don’t want to focus on something that’s not even in my control, because what’s the point?” she told Yahoo Entertainment. “That’s for Bob Iger.”

The star continued, “[The box office] has nothing to do with me. I’m happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It’s genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that’s all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it take place in space, it’s not that deep and it’s about teamwork and sisterhood. It’s a fun movie, and I’m just so happy that I can share it with people.”

