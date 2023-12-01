Jon Hamm Shares Details About Wedding to Wife Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm is opening up about his wedding to Anna Osceola for the first time!

The 52-year-old Mad Men star tied the knot with the 35-year-old actress in June.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jon shared the details about his and Anna‘s big day!

The couple’s wedding took place in Big Sur, Calif.

“It only took me half a century, but I figured I might as well get it right,” Jon said. “It was very sparsely attended, by our decision. It was small. Man, it was great.”

The ceremony was held at the same location where Jon and Anna met on the set of Mad Men in 2015. Thus, Jon called the wedding a “full-circle moment.”

Watch Jon Hamm’s full conversation with Jimmy Kimmel here…