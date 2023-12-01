Top Stories
Top 10 Touring Acts of 2023 Revealed, But You Won't Find Taylor Swift on This List - Here's Why

Top 10 Touring Acts of 2023 Revealed, But You Won't Find Taylor Swift on This List - Here's Why

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song's Sons Support Their Dad at His Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song's Sons Support Their Dad at His Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Stars That Left Hollywood for Normal Jobs (One Actor Became a Police Officer After Playing One on TV!)

Stars That Left Hollywood for Normal Jobs (One Actor Became a Police Officer After Playing One on TV!)

Who Is Spiral Alice? Taylor Swift Fans Think They've Decoded Mystery Songwriter on 'You're Losing Me'

Who Is Spiral Alice? Taylor Swift Fans Think They've Decoded Mystery Songwriter on 'You're Losing Me'

Fri, 01 December 2023 at 9:25 pm

Jon Hamm Shares Details About Wedding to Wife Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm Shares Details About Wedding to Wife Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm is opening up about his wedding to Anna Osceola for the first time!

The 52-year-old Mad Men star tied the knot with the 35-year-old actress in June.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jon shared the details about his and Anna‘s big day!

Keep reading to find out more…

The couple’s wedding took place in Big Sur, Calif.

“It only took me half a century, but I figured I might as well get it right,” Jon said. “It was very sparsely attended, by our decision. It was small. Man, it was great.”

The ceremony was held at the same location where Jon and Anna met on the set of Mad Men in 2015. Thus, Jon called the wedding a “full-circle moment.”

If you missed it, Jon Hamm recently addressed his viral NSFW scene in Fargo season 5.

Watch Jon Hamm’s full conversation with Jimmy Kimmel here…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Anna Osceola, Jon Hamm, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images