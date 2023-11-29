Jon Hamm Opens Up About His NSFW 'Fargo' Scene & Going Full Frontal

Jon Hamm is opening up about his NSFW scene.

The 52-year-old Mad Men star is opening up about his Fargo Season 5 hot tub scene.

During the scene, Jon‘s character Roy Tillman shows his bare backside while seemingly exposing himself when trying to intimidate two FBI agents.

“I thought I had a rider in my contract [that said] naked’s fine, cold naked is not great. “I’m more of a warm naked [guy],” he amusingly told Jimmy Kimmel.

Jimmy then asked what the actors in front of him saw in that moment.

“The glory of God’s creation. Well, that and a flesh-colored sock which is cinched around. It’s not pleasant. None of it’s pleasant…they call it a c-ck sock, Jimmy,” he replied.

As far as whether there was a handler, Jon said: “If there is, I did not use one. I was hands on for that … [it’s cinched on] tight enough, tight enough so it’s not going anywhere.”

Jimmy also asked about the character’s nipple rings.

“They were real nipple rings pierced through fake nipples. Magic doesn’t happen by itself, Jimmy,” he said.

Watch him explain…