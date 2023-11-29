Top Stories
Lenny Kravitz Addresses Jann Wenner's Controversial Comments

Spotify's Wrapped Lists Reveal Most Streamed Artist, Song, & Album for 2023!

Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Sharing Controversial Israel-Palestine Post

Wed, 29 November 2023 at 1:28 pm

Jamie Lynn Spears Quits 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here,' Reason Why Revealed

Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The 32-year-old younger sister of Britney Spears suddenly exited the British reality show and they sent out a social media message explaining why.

The TV show posted on X, “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities. #ImACeleb.”

They did not elaborate on why Jamie Lynn exited other than “medical grounds.”

This season of the show saw 10 celebrities head into the Australian outback. On last night’s episode, she was heard saying, “I hate it here so much, I hate it here so much, I hate it here so much. I hate it, I hate it, I hate it here. This place is where people go to have the worst days of their lives. Dear God, please help me to make it. I think I’ve got to leave, I think I’ve got to leave.”

If you didn’t see, Britney Spears made 6 major revelations about her younger sister in her recently published memoir (including a text Jamie Lynn send in 2018.) Be sure to check it out.
Photos: Getty
