Top Stories
Jon Voight Is 'Disappointed' With Estranged Daughter Angelina Jolie - Find Out Why

Jon Voight Is 'Disappointed' With Estranged Daughter Angelina Jolie - Find Out Why

Mon, 06 November 2023 at 8:36 pm

Katherine Schwarzenegger Gets Support from Husband Chris Pratt & Her Famous Family at Cleobella's Holiday Party

Katherine Schwarzenegger Gets Support from Husband Chris Pratt & Her Famous Family at Cleobella's Holiday Party

Katherine Schwarzenegger just debuted her new holiday collection with Cleobella and her famous family members all showed up to support the launch!

The 33-year-old entrepreneur and author was joined by husband Chris Pratt and more at the Cleobella holiday party on Saturday (November 4) at Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Katherine was also joined by her mom Maria Shriver, who wore a matching dress, siblings Patrick and Christina, and Patrick‘s longtime girlfriend Abby Champion.

The new collection includes ready to wear, loungewear, and kitchenware pieces. Katherine said, “One of my favorite parts of having daughters is being able to have mommy and me matching moments and that’s why we designed this collection to have minis to all the outfits. I can’t wait to match my girls for a holiday party and lounging around the house over the cozy holiday season!”

Shop the full collection on Cleobella.com!

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos from Katherine Schwarzenegger’s event…

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Just Jared on Facebook
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 01
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 02
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 03
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 04
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 05
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 06
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 07
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 08
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 09
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 10
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 11
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 12
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 13
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 14
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 15
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 16
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 17
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 18
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 19
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt cleobella holiday party 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abby Champion, Chris Pratt, Christina Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr