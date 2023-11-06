Katherine Schwarzenegger Gets Support from Husband Chris Pratt & Her Famous Family at Cleobella's Holiday Party

Katherine Schwarzenegger just debuted her new holiday collection with Cleobella and her famous family members all showed up to support the launch!

The 33-year-old entrepreneur and author was joined by husband Chris Pratt and more at the Cleobella holiday party on Saturday (November 4) at Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Katherine was also joined by her mom Maria Shriver, who wore a matching dress, siblings Patrick and Christina, and Patrick‘s longtime girlfriend Abby Champion.

The new collection includes ready to wear, loungewear, and kitchenware pieces. Katherine said, “One of my favorite parts of having daughters is being able to have mommy and me matching moments and that’s why we designed this collection to have minis to all the outfits. I can’t wait to match my girls for a holiday party and lounging around the house over the cozy holiday season!”

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos from Katherine Schwarzenegger’s event…

