Camila Cabello Speaks to Drake Rumors After Photos Emerge of Them on a Vacation

Back in December 2023, Drake and Camila Cabello sparked rumors when they were seen on vacation together in the Caribbean.

The 37-year-old entertainer and the 27-year-old singer left fans wondering if they might be a new couple.

Keep reading to find out more…

Now, Camila seems to be addressing the rumors on Call Her Daddy, which is being released on Wednesday (March 5).

Host Alex Cooper said in a clip that was released: “You were on a vacation… with Drake.” Camila then smiled and said, “Oh gosh. It was a vacation plus some work.”

Then Camila winked and Alex responded, “Oh? Oh,” and they both burst out laughing.

Find out what a source previously said about Camila and Drake.

The full episode will be released tomorrow!