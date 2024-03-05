'Young Sheldon' Spinoff Series Officially Ordered by CBS, Two Actors Confirmed to Reprise Roles

A Young Sheldon spinoff series is officially heading to CBS in the near future!

The network has ordered the spinoff for the 2024-2025 broadcast season, which means it is expected to debut sometime between September 2024 and summer 2025.

As you probably know, The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019 and Young Sheldon is a prequel series following Jim Parsons‘ character Sheldon Lee Cooper. The show premiered in September 2017 and has been one of CBS’ biggest shows ever since then.

While The Big Bang Theory was a multi-camera comedy series filmed in front of an audience, Young Sheldon was a single-camera series shot in a closed studio. The new spinoff series will go back to the multi-camera format.

Two actors are confirmed to return!

