Wed, 13 December 2023 at 10:49 pm

Camila Cabello & Drake Spend Quality Time Together in Turks & Caicos

Camila Cabello and Drake are soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos.

The 26-year-old “Havana” hitmaker and 37-year-old “God’s Plan” rapper were spotted spending some quality time together while on a boat in the tropical location.

Photos and video clips of their time together went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Photos and video clips of their time together went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

In them, Camila appears to be wearing a black bathing suit while having an animated conversation with the other musician. Drake has on a brightly colored top.

They were also spotted riding the waves on jet skis.

We’ll keep you updated if we learn more about their time together.

In the meantime, you might be interested to learn that some fans think Camila inspired another pop star's festive new song.

Meanwhile, Drake opened up about his sexuality in a new way on a song off his n ew album Scary Hours 3.
Photos: Getty
