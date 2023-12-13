Camila Cabello & Drake Spend Quality Time Together in Turks & Caicos

Camila Cabello and Drake are soaking up the sun in Turks and Caicos.

The 26-year-old “Havana” hitmaker and 37-year-old “God’s Plan” rapper were spotted spending some quality time together while on a boat in the tropical location.

Photos and video clips of their time together went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

In them, Camila appears to be wearing a black bathing suit while having an animated conversation with the other musician. Drake has on a brightly colored top.

They were also spotted riding the waves on jet skis.

Meanwhile, Drake opened up about his sexuality in a new way on a song off his n ew album Scary Hours 3.