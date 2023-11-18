Top Stories
Taylor Swift Mourns Fan Who Died Before Her Brazil Concert With Heartfelt Message

Rachel Zegler & Josh Andrés Rivera Relationship Timeline: Everything We Know About the 'Hunger Games' Prequel Co-Stars!

Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Sat, 18 November 2023 at 1:49 pm

Drake Wonders If He's Bisexual in New Song 'Members Only' - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now

Drake Wonders If He's Bisexual in New Song 'Members Only' - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now

Drake appears to be questioning his sexuality in a new song.

On Friday (November 17), the 37-year-old entertainer released his new album Scary Hours 3, and on the track “Members Only,” Drake wonders if he might be bisexual.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Going deeper inside, my feelings can’t subside / These walls are so thin, you gon’ wake up the whole eastside, girl / Feel like I’m bi ’cause you’re one of the guys, girl,” Drake raps.

He then goes on to say “all jokes aside.”

On another new song on the album, Drake references Taylor Swift.

Drake recently addressed all of the criticism surrounding his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown.

