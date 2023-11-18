Drake Wonders If He's Bisexual in New Song 'Members Only' - Read the Lyrics & Listen Now

Drake appears to be questioning his sexuality in a new song.

On Friday (November 17), the 37-year-old entertainer released his new album Scary Hours 3, and on the track “Members Only,” Drake wonders if he might be bisexual.

Keep reading to find out more…

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake

“Going deeper inside, my feelings can’t subside / These walls are so thin, you gon’ wake up the whole eastside, girl / Feel like I’m bi ’cause you’re one of the guys, girl,” Drake raps.

He then goes on to say “all jokes aside.”

On another new song on the album, Drake references Taylor Swift.

Drake recently addressed all of the criticism surrounding his friendship with Millie Bobby Brown.

Keep scrolling to read all of the lyrics to the new song…