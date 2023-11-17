Top Stories
Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift &amp; Pushing Back Album Because of Her

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift & Pushing Back Album Because of Her

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape &amp; Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

Fri, 17 November 2023 at 12:57 am

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift & Pushing Back Album Because of Her

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift & Pushing Back Album Because of Her

Drake just dropped his new album Scary Hours 3 and it features the song “Red Button,” which mentions Taylor Swift.

After throwing some shade at the success of Taylor‘s album Midnights last year, Drake is now admitting that she’s the only person who can get him to move an album date.

So, what does he say on the new song?

Keep reading to find out more…

“Taylor Swift the only n–– that I ever rated / Only one that could make me drop the album just a little later,” Drake raps.

He continued, “Rest of ya’ll, I treat ya’ll like you never made it / Leave your label devastated / Even when you pad the stats, period, I never hated.”

Fans were freaking out in April 2022 when Drake shared a photo with Taylor, leading them to believe a collab was on the way.

Listen to the song below!

Read the lyrics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Drake, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images