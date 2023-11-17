Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift & Pushing Back Album Because of Her

Drake just dropped his new album Scary Hours 3 and it features the song “Red Button,” which mentions Taylor Swift.

After throwing some shade at the success of Taylor‘s album Midnights last year, Drake is now admitting that she’s the only person who can get him to move an album date.

So, what does he say on the new song?

Keep reading to find out more…

“Taylor Swift the only n–– that I ever rated / Only one that could make me drop the album just a little later,” Drake raps.

He continued, “Rest of ya’ll, I treat ya’ll like you never made it / Leave your label devastated / Even when you pad the stats, period, I never hated.”

Fans were freaking out in April 2022 when Drake shared a photo with Taylor, leading them to believe a collab was on the way.

Listen to the song below!

Read the lyrics below!