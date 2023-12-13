Taylor Lautner Reveals If Taylor Swift Broke Up With Him & More Highlights From His 'Call Her Daddy' Interview

Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner are getting super real on Call Her Daddy!

The married couple and cohosts of the podcast, The Squeeze, had a fascinating chat with CHD host Alex Cooper.

They opened up about Twilight tensions, body image, and their relationship with Taylor Swift.

If you didn’t know, Lautner dated Swift briefly in 2009. In July, he starred in his ex’s music video for her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) track, “I Can See You.”

Since the former couple reconnected to work together, all three Taylors have become good pals.

Browse through the slides to see all the highlights from Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner’s Call Her Daddy interview!