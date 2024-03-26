Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson!

Royal Easter Guest List: 2 Family Members Confirmed, 5 Are Skipping

'The Bachelorette' 2024: ABC Reveals 28 Potential Contestants with Early Look Photos

Who Won 'The Bachelor' 2024? Joey's Winner Finally Revealed During Season 28 Finale!

Mar 26, 2024 at 10:24 am
Every year on Easter, the royal family gathers for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. This year, the celebration will take place on March 31, which is Easter Sunday.

Now, we’ve learned about the guest list, including the 5 royals who are skipping and 2 who have been officially confirmed at this time.

Keep reading to see who is attending and who is skipping at this time…

