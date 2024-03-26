Stephen Colbert Expresses Remorse Over Kate Middleton & Prince William Conspiracy Theory Involving Rose Hanbury

Stephen Colbert has expressed remorse over his statements about the Prince and Princess of Wales that he made before it was revealed that Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer.

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this month, the 59-year-old talk show host fed into a conspiracy theory involving Prince William and a friend of their family, Lady Rose Hanbury.

On his Monday night (March 25) episode, Stephen shared, “I tell a lot of jokes, and I tell jokes about a lot of different things, mostly what everybody’s talking about. And for the last six weeks to two months, everybody has been talking about the mystery of Kate Middleton’s disappearance from public life.”

“Two weeks ago, we did some jokes about that mystery and all the ‘foofraw’ in reporting about that. And when I made those jokes, that upset some people… even before her diagnosis was revealed. And I can understand that. A lot of my jokes have upset people in the past. And I’m sure some of my jokes will upset people in the future,” he continued.

Stephen then shifted, saying, “There’s a standard that I try to hold myself to, and that is I do not make light of somebody else’s tragedy.”

He continued, “Far too many of us know that any cancer diagnosis of any kind is harrowing for the patient and for their family. Though I’m sure they don’t need it from me… I and everyone here would like to extend our well wishes and heartfelt hope that her recovery is swift and thorough.”

