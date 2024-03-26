Larsa Pippen Explains Why She & Marcus Jordan Broke Up, How She Came to the Realization That He Wasn't Her 'Guy'

Larsa Pippen is explaining how she realized Marcus Jordan was not the one for her.

If you don’t know, reports emerged last week that they split up. The 49-year-old reality star and 33-year-old son of NBA star Michael Jordan first sparked split rumors earlier this year when they unfollowed each other on social media. However, they later re-followed one another and were seen on Valentine’s Day together. Now, they’re no longer together.

On the Amy & T.J. podcast on iHeartRadio, hosted by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, she explained why they ended the relationship.

Larsa said she had just finished filming for E!’s House of Villains when she came to the realization.

Larsa explained, “You know, I feel like I just finished. I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else. I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone. And I think when you’re alone, you kind of really miss the person or you realize maybe you aren’t my guy, and that made me realize, I don’t think he’s my guy.”

She added, “I just think we are on a different journey and I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing. I want him to be happy, he’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

When asked if their age difference factored in, she shared, “I don’t think it’s the age. It’s just where we are right now.”

She added, “It’s hard sometimes to break up because you are so used to living with the person, we had our podcast together, we worked together, I had him on Housewives.”

She also said she’s currently single.

