Billie Eilish Calls Out Big Artists for Releasing 'Wasteful' Multiple Vinyl Versions of Their Albums: 'I Find It Really Frustrating'

Billie Eilish is opening up about her music, and her thoughts about music consumption.

The 22-year-old singer spoke to Billboard about sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives in a new interview.

During the conversation, she addressed popular artists issuing multiple versions of vinyl releases.

“We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money and gets them more,” she began.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is,” she continued.

“It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable — and then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f–king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more. It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that sh-t.”

She also provided an update about her upcoming album earlier this year.