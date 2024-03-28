Demi Moore, Glen Powell & More Honor Their Stylists at Hollywood Reporter Event - See Pics of the Attendees!

Demi Moore, Glen Powell and more of Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out on Wednesday night (March 27) to honor their stylists.

In honor of The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Stylists issue, the outlet partnered with Instagram to host a dinner at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles.

It was attended by many stylists on the list as well as some of their star-studded clients.

Demi showed love to Brad Goreski, and Glen was there with Warren Alfie Baker. Other stars in attendance included Cardi B with Kollin Carter, Hunter Schafer with Dara, Aja Naomi King with Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, Awkwafina with Erica Cloud, and Lisa Rinna with Danyul Brown. We’ve got all the photos in the gallery!

FYI: Demi is wearing Schiaparelli. Awkwafina is wearing Stella McCartney FW24 RTW. Hunter is wearing Erdem PF24. Lisa is wearing Viktor&Rolf SS24 Couture.

