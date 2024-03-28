Top Stories
Mar 28, 2024 at 2:33 pm
By JJ Staff

'The Sympathizer' Trailer: Watch Robert Downey, Jr. In First Role Post-Oscars Win!

'The Sympathizer' Trailer: Watch Robert Downey, Jr. In First Role Post-Oscars Win!

The trailer for HBO’s upcoming limited series The Sympathizer has debuted online!

Here’s the logline: Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the show is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren’t over.

Keep reading to find out more…

The series stars Robert Downey, Jr. (who plays multiple roles), Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, and Alan Trong.

The show will debut on Sunday (April 14) on HBO.

Watch the teaser below and see some stills in the gallery!
the sympathizer teaser trailer 01
the sympathizer teaser trailer 02
the sympathizer teaser trailer 03
the sympathizer teaser trailer 04
the sympathizer teaser trailer 05
the sympathizer teaser trailer 06
the sympathizer teaser trailer 07
the sympathizer teaser trailer 08
the sympathizer teaser trailer 09

Photos: HBO
