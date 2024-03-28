Karlie Kloss & Husband Joshua Kushner Bringing 'Life' Magazine Back After 2 Decades

Karlie Koss and Joshua Kushner are relaunching LIFE.

The magazine ceased publication over two decades ago.

The married couple’s Bedford Media announced a deal to bring LIFE Magazine back to print and digital distribution, as part of an agreement with Dotdash Meredith to relaunch LIFE as a publication, via Variety.

The deal for LIFE comes after Bedford Media acquired fashion publication i-D Magazine.

Their company will manage the full operations for the new LIFE Magazine, including editorial strategy, revenue and media initiatives.

“We see LIFE as an uplifting and unifying voice in a chaotic media landscape. While Bedford is a new media company, we are deeply inspired by LIFE’s iconic legacy and ability to connect diverse audiences with universal narratives of humanity,” she said in a statement.

Joshua added: “LIFE’s legacy lies in its ability to blend culture, current events, and everyday life — highlighting the triumphs, challenges, and unique perspectives that define us.”

LIFE launched in 1883 and published a popular weekly magazine until previous owner Time Inc. shut it down in 1972. It was revived in 1978 before Time Inc. suspended regular publication in 2000.

