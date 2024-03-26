Pierce Brosnan Weighs In on Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Rumored James Bond Casting

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is addressing all of the rumors and reports that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be playing the next 007.

In mid-March, it was reported that the 33-year-old Bullet Train actor had landed the role and could be signing a contract soon. However, a source told JustJared.com that he had not been cast as the British spy.

In a new interview, Pierce, 70, shared his thoughts on Aaron potentially playing Bond.

Keep reading to find out more…“I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so,” Pierce shared on The Ray D’Arcy Show.

Pierce then recalled to working with Aaron in the 2008 movie The Greatest.

“And he was the greatest in it,” Pierce added. “So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow.”

Pierce was the fifth actor to play James Bond, starring in four films from 1995 to 2002 – GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day – and in multiple video games.

