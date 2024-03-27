Top Stories
Rebel Wilson's Book Excerpt Revealed - Here's What She Wrote About Sacha Baron Cohen

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Breaks Silence on Raids in Statement Through His Lawyer

Find Out Why Prince William Didn't Join Kate Middleton for Cancer Diagnosis Video Message

Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson!

Mar 27, 2024 at 12:30 am
By JJ Staff

Shakira Grabs Dinner with 'Emily in Paris' Actor Lucien Laviscount After Surprise Performance in Times Square!

Shakira is hitting the town with Lucien Laviscount!

The 47-year-old Colombian superstar and the 31-year-old Emily in Paris actor stopped by celeb hotspot Carbone for dinner on Tuesday night (March 26) in New York City.

If you didn’t know, Lucien starred in Shakira‘s new “Puntería” music video.

Keep reading to find out more…Earlier in the night, Shakira surprised a crowd of over 40,000 people – the largest audience for a performance in Times Square and larger than any New Year’s Eve crowd – with an incredible performance at the TSX Stage in Times Square.

While on stage, Shakira performed her iconic hits “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Te Felicito/TQG,” and “Session 53″ along with a few songs off of her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

Shakira recently opened up about being a single mother, her breakup with Gerard Pique, and so much more in a new interview.

Click through the gallery for 60+ pictures of Shakira in NYC…
Photos: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TSX Entertainmen
