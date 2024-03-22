Shakira Drops New Album 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,' Releases 'Puntería' Music Video With Cardi B

Shakira‘s new album is finally here!

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran was officially released on Friday (March 22)! It’s the star’s 12th studio album and first since 2017′s El Dorado.

Shakira also dropped the music video for her new single with Cardi B, “Puntería”!

The album counts 17 total tracks, including a Tiësto remix of her hit song “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″ and a vinyl version of “Puntería”.

If you missed it, Shakira opened up about being a single mother, her breakup with Gerard Pique, and so much more in a new interview!

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran is available to download on iTunes and can be streamed on Spotify here…

Watch the music video for “Puntería” here…

