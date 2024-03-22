Olivia Rodrigo Unleashes 'Guts (Spilled)' Deluxe Album, Rocks Out in New 'Obsessed' Music Video - Watch & Listen

Olivia Rodrigo is spilling her guts… again!

The 21-year-old hitmaker is kicking off the March 22 edition of New Music Friday by rolling out the deluxe edition of her sophomore album Guts.

Guts (Spilled) features four songs that were previously rare and harder to access for fans. It also includes a never-before-heard song called “So American.” Olivia celebrated the special occasion by dropping a new music video for the newer song “Obsessed.”

Head inside to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s “Obsessed” music video and to listen to Guts (Spilled)…

“I’m so obsessed with your ex / I know she’s been asleep on my side of your bed, and I can feel it,” Olivia sings on the rock-infused anthem. “I’m starin’ at her like I wanna get hurt / And I remember every detail you have ever told me.”

The video, directed by Mitch Ryan sees Olivia surrounded by a slew of pageant queens in white dresses with sashes that read things like “Miss Thought She Was the One.”

In comparison, Olivia is dressed all in black with a sash that reads “Miss Right Now.”

If you missed it, Olivia‘s actor boyfriend recently made his first comments about her.

