Jack Black Reveals What He Would Name a 'School of Rock' Sequel

Jack Black wants to make a School of Rock sequel!

The 2003 film is widely considered a classic, as well as Jack‘s most iconic project. In School of Rock, he played Dewey Finn, a former rock band member who becomes a substitute teacher at a private school, where he teaches his students how to play music.

More than 20 years after the movie’s release, Jack got candid about what he envisions in a School of Rock sequel!

Keep reading to find out more…

“I wish there’d be a School Of Rock 2 Electric Boogaloo,” he told JOE in a recent interview.

Jack‘s suggestion references the 1984 film Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.

The star also mentioned that he’d want School of Rock‘s original writer Mike White return for a potential sequel.

“You know Mike White wrote the first one and he’s a genius,” Jack said. “And we’d have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he’s real busy right now with [The] White Lotus, the best show on TV.”

If you missed it, Jack Black revealed his favorite former co-star!