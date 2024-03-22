Tracy Morgan Says He Gained 40 Pounds After Going on Fad Diet Drug Ozempic

Tracy Morgan opened up about his experience taking the fad drug Ozempic.

The 55-year-old comedian and actor confirmed that he was taking the weight loss drug in August 2023. He’s one of so many Hollywood celebrities who have admitted to having a prescription for the medication, which is normally used to treat type 2 diabetes.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tracy provided an update about his experience, saying that he’d actually put on weight.

At the start of their interview, host Jimmy Fallon told Tracy that he looked “great” and asked about his fitness routine.

“Well, that’s Ozempic,” Tracy replied, continuing to say, “I’ve learned to out-eat Ozempic. I out-ate Ozempic. I’ve gained 40 pounds.” He reiterated the fact, comparing himself to Magic Johnson before the interview continued.

It isn’t clear if Tracy meant that he’d gained the weight while still taking Ozempic or if it came after he stopped taking the drug. We’ll update you if he has more to say.

