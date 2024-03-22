Ben Affleck Carries a Basketball on Set of 'The Accountant 2'

Ben Affleck is back at work!

The 51-year-old actor was seen filming The Accountant 2 on Thursday (March 21) in Los Angeles.

Ben carried and dribbled a basketball as he showed off his new clean-shaven look.

He wore a pair of colorful Nike shoes and a stylish burgundy jacket during his day on set.

The Oscar-winner is set to reprise the character of Christian Wolff in the sequel to 2016′s The Accountant. It will be his first lead role since 2023′s Air.

The Accountant 2 currently does not have a release date, but director Gavin O’Connor had been confirmed to return.

