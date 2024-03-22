Top Stories
Ben Affleck Carries a Basketball on Set of 'The Accountant 2'

Ben Affleck is back at work!

The 51-year-old actor was seen filming The Accountant 2 on Thursday (March 21) in Los Angeles.

Ben carried and dribbled a basketball as he showed off his new clean-shaven look.

He wore a pair of colorful Nike shoes and a stylish burgundy jacket during his day on set.

The Oscar-winner is set to reprise the character of Christian Wolff in the sequel to 2016′s The Accountant. It will be his first lead role since 2023′s Air.

The Accountant 2 currently does not have a release date, but director Gavin O’Connor had been confirmed to return.

If you didn’t know, Ben Affleck said that he regrets one of his roles!

Find out which original cast members from The Accountant are returning for the sequel!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Ben Affleck filming The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles…
Photos: Backgrid
