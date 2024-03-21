Celine Dion Makes Rare Appearance to Cheer on Bruins With Twin Sons - See a Video With the Team!

Celine Dion made a rare public appearance to cheer on the Boston Bruins at a NHL game on Thursday (March 21).

The 55-year-old “My Heart Will Go On” icon attended the game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts with twin sons Nelson and Eddy, 13. The team faced off against the New York Rangers, who took home the win.

She was seen in the stands, cheering on the team and receiving a warm welcome from fellow hockey fans. Celine appeared to have a great time and was even spotted playing air guitar to Bon Jovi‘s “Livin’ on a Prayer” at one point.

Before the game, Celine went back into the locker room to read out the team’s starting lineup. The Bruins shared the moment online.

Head inside to watch Celine Dion with the Boston Bruins…

In the clip, Celine stood in the center of the locker room and read out the lineup, singing some of the names and generally joking with the players.

This marks one of Celine‘s first public appearance since she took the stage at the 2024 Grammys nearly two months ago. She presented the trophy for Album of the Year to Taylor Swift. Following some drama, the pair posed for a photo backstage.

If you were unaware, the singer hasn’t been in the spotlight much since revealing that she’d been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022. Just a few days ago, Celine spoke out in honor of Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day.

Celine is clearly a big hockey fan! She attended another game back in November 2023.

Watch the video of Celine Dion in the locker room below…