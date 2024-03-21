A 'Stranger Things' Star Will Officiate Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi's Wedding!

Millie Bobby Brown will have one of her Stranger Things co-stars officiate her wedding to Jake Bongiovi!

The 20-year-old actress got engaged to the 21-year-old model and son of Jon Bon Jovi back in April 2023.

A Stranger Things cast member recently revealed that he will preside over Millie and Jake‘s wedding ceremony!

Matthew Modine, who plays Dr. Martin Brenner in Stranger Things, revealed that he will take on the role during an appearance on Access Daily on Wednesday (March 20).

“I have one of those licenses to get people married,” he told co-hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. “And Millie thought it’d be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea.”

Matthew also shared that he wrote the pair’s wedding vows!

“They loved what I wrote for them to join hands and to become husband and wife,” he said.

