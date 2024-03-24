Former James Bond Actor Reacts to Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Rumored Casting as Next 007

George Lazenby is sharing his thoughts on Aaron Taylor-Johnson being rumored to be the next James Bond.

The 84-year-old actor had a one time go at the 007 character, playing Bond in the 1969 movie On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

If you missed it, it was recently reported that Aaron has landed the role and could be signing a contract soon. However, a source told Just Jared that he has not been cast as James Bond.

Recently, George gave his approval of Aaron‘s potential casting!

According to TMZ, George says Aaron “can handle the stunts, and all the ladies who love a man in a tux.”

George also noted that he’s sure Aaron hasn’t landed the part yet, as he recalled when he was cast, he had to go through many tests and auditions.

The actor shared some advice for the next Bond – to be true to himself and “reinvent the role to fit him.”

