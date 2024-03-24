Top Stories
'You' Season 5 Cast - 2 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 Join Cast &amp; Big Actor Rumored to Make a Comeback

'You' Season 5 Cast - 2 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 Join Cast & Big Actor Rumored to Make a Comeback

Why Isn't Amanda Bynes in 'Quiet on Set'? Sources Reveal She Turned Down Offer Because...

Why Isn't Amanda Bynes in 'Quiet on Set'? Sources Reveal She Turned Down Offer Because...

Will the Original Avengers Star In Any More Marvel Projects? Here's What the 6 Actors Had to Say (Someone Really Wants Another Solo Movie!)

Will the Original Avengers Star In Any More Marvel Projects? Here's What the 6 Actors Had to Say (Someone Really Wants Another Solo Movie!)

Rebel Wilson Promises to Expose Identity of Hollywood 'A-shole' She's Worked With, Says He's Threatening Her

Rebel Wilson Promises to Expose Identity of Hollywood 'A-shole' She's Worked With, Says He's Threatening Her

Mar 24, 2024 at 9:23 pm
By JJ Staff

Zac Efron & Sam Worthington Hang Out at F1's Australian Grand Prix

Zac Efron & Sam Worthington Hang Out at F1's Australian Grand Prix

Zac Efron was among the celebrities in attendance at the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix on Sunday (March 24) in Melbourne, Australia.

The 36-year-old actor was joined by his brother Dylan Efron (not pictured), and was even seen chatting with Sam Worthington inside the Red Bull Racing garage.

At one point, Sam was also seen talking with Red Bull team principle Christian Horner.

It was an unfortunate race for Red Bull as Max Verstappen‘s car faced a mechanical issue and was out of the race on the third lap. His teammate Sergio Perez landed in fifth place.

Winning the race was Carlos Sainz, who just had appendicitis surgery two weeks prior. He was followed by teammate Charles Leclerc, in a big 1-2 win for Ferrari, and McLaren’s Lando Norris in P3.

Other celebs in attendance at the Australian Grand Prix included fellow actor Eric Bana, former F1 driver Mark Webber, Hamish & Andy‘s Andy Lee with girlfriend Rebecca Harding, and Australian actors Beau Ryan and Jonathan LaPaglia.

In case you missed it, find out about Zac Efron‘s next movie!

Browse through the gallery to see more pics of the celebs at the Formula 1 race…
Just Jared on Facebook
zac efron sam worthington hang out at formula australian grand prix 01
zac efron sam worthington hang out at formula australian grand prix 02
zac efron sam worthington hang out at formula australian grand prix 03
zac efron sam worthington hang out at formula australian grand prix 04
zac efron sam worthington hang out at formula australian grand prix 05
zac efron sam worthington hang out at formula australian grand prix 06
zac efron sam worthington hang out at formula australian grand prix 07
zac efron sam worthington hang out at formula australian grand prix 08
zac efron sam worthington hang out at formula australian grand prix 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eric Bana, F1, formula 1, Sam Worthington, Zac Efron