Zac Efron & Sam Worthington Hang Out at F1's Australian Grand Prix

Zac Efron was among the celebrities in attendance at the 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix on Sunday (March 24) in Melbourne, Australia.

The 36-year-old actor was joined by his brother Dylan Efron (not pictured), and was even seen chatting with Sam Worthington inside the Red Bull Racing garage.

At one point, Sam was also seen talking with Red Bull team principle Christian Horner.

It was an unfortunate race for Red Bull as Max Verstappen‘s car faced a mechanical issue and was out of the race on the third lap. His teammate Sergio Perez landed in fifth place.

Winning the race was Carlos Sainz, who just had appendicitis surgery two weeks prior. He was followed by teammate Charles Leclerc, in a big 1-2 win for Ferrari, and McLaren’s Lando Norris in P3.

Other celebs in attendance at the Australian Grand Prix included fellow actor Eric Bana, former F1 driver Mark Webber, Hamish & Andy‘s Andy Lee with girlfriend Rebecca Harding, and Australian actors Beau Ryan and Jonathan LaPaglia.

