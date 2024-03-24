Timothée Chalamet & Edward Norton Film Bob Dylan Biopic 'A Complete Unknown' in NYC

Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton are out on the streets to film their upcoming movie A Complete Unknown!

The two actors were spotted on set on Sunday (March 24) in New York City.

In the film, Timothée plays famed singer Bob Dylan. Edward will portray Pete Seeger.

Edward shot his scenes outside of a courthouse, where held and played a banjo.

Timothée sat on a park bench and read some notes.

A Complete Unknown also stars Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax, and P.J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal.

James Mangold is directing the movie.

If you missed it, Timothée Chalamet revealed one of his hopes for A Complete Unknown.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton filming A Complete Unknown…