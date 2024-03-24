Adam Driver Says Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' is 'Wild On a Big Scale'

Adam Driver is teasing Megalopolis!

The upcoming sci-fi movie directed by Francis Ford Coppola counts Adam, Aubrey Plaza, Giancarlo Esposito, Dustin Hoffman, Nathalie Emmanuel, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, and more in its star-studded cast.

At this time, plot details are scarce despite the fact that Megalopolis is scheduled to release in 2024.

In a recent interview, Adam described what audiences should expect the film to be like.

“It’s kind of undefinable, which feels very general until you watch the movie,” the actor told The Face. “Then my answer will be perfect. There’s not a lot of precedent for it and it’s wild on a big scale, which is what’s really unique about it.

In the movie, Adam will play Caesar, an architect who strives to build a futuristic city modeled after the Roman Empire.

“He’s a visionary,” the star said of his Megalopolis character. “He’s very much Francis [Ford Coppola], in a way, where he’s investigated every way of how people can do something and is trying not to get stuck on the right answer. That’s an idea that’s moving to me – and one that reflects Francis.”

